Flood-relief cash grants being distributed in Matarkai, other parts of Region One

SEVERAL government ministers are currently in Region One where flood-relief cash grants are being distributed in several communities.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, is leading the distribution exercise in Sebai and Canal Bank in the Matarkai sub-district. The exercise started at Canal Bank and saw a total of $9.2 million being distributed to 92 farmers in that area.

Meanwhile, Ministers of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, are leading distribution exercises in Matthew’s Ridge and Port Kaituma, respectively.

The distribution of the flood-relief cash grant was announced by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on August 1, 2021. Approximately 52,000 households across 300 communities have been affected by the unprecedented level of floodwaters.

Minister Croal was accompanied by Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council Chairperson, Orlando Thorne, and a team from the Ministry of Agriculture., during his visit to Canal Bank.

Thorne said that Wednesday’s exercise is a fulfillment of a promise made by the government. He encouraged the beneficiaries to use the funds for the intended purposes.

Minister Croal, during his remarks, spoke of the government’s drive to ensure that all citizens benefit from equal opportunity.

“Our people in the hinterland must benefit from every government policy or programme. We have to bridge that gap and create a level playing field.”

He added that this initiative is part of the many measures implemented by the government to bring relief to citizens affected by the pandemic and the floods.

“Those who benefit from a relief support effort, please keep in mind this is not a full compensation because we can’t fully compensate you for your loss, but what we can do is help you to return to normalcy by getting back to your farming,” Croal said.

Earlier this year, communities across the country experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in severe flooding which affected livelihoods including farming and mining. As a result, the president declared a national emergency and announced a support package mechanism to help persons to get back into their farmlands.