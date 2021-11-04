Linden businesswoman shot; ex-husband arrested

A man was arrested on Tuesday night for shooting his ex-wife — a 36-year-old businesswoman — of Block 22 Squatting Area in Wismar, Linden.

The woman, who operates a grocery store from her home, was in the shop at around 17:00hrs when her ex-husband arrived and threatened to kill her.

“I gon kill you and yuh man,” the man reportedly said.

Police Headquarters said that the woman did not take the threat seriously and continued plying her trade as her ex-husband had left the shop.

However, at around 19:30hrs, the man returned with a gun, which he used to fire two shots in the direction of the businesswoman.

One of the bullets struck her to the right-side abdomen, causing her to fall to the ground. The suspect then made good his escape on foot in an unknown direction.

The businesswoman managed to make a call to some church members who came and assisted in taking her to the Linden Hospital Complex. She was admitted and is receiving treatment for her injuries.

Acting on information received, police arrested the suspect at Canvas City at around 20:45hrs. He was escorted to the McKenzie Police Station where he was told of the allegation and cautioned. He opted to remain silent.

He was placed in custody pending investigations.