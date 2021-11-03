Former Flying Stars president Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh passes away

FORMER president of the Flying Stars Cycle Club, Randolph ‘Duckie’ Singh passed away recently following a prolonged illness.

Known for hie benevolence to athletes in all sport disciplines, Singh was the proprietor of Duckie’s General Store, Russell and Sussex Streets, Charlestown.

In a Facebook post, former Guyana welterweight boxing champion, Michael Benjamin, who was a close friend of Singh, said he “was truly devastated to have learnt of the demise of my buddy friend, sage, partner, row mate and most importantly, father figure, who left to be with his Lord and Saviour.

Benjamin disclosed that he was introduced to Singh by his now deceased coach, Michael Barker, in 1983 “and ever since then he’s been my devoted friend.”

According to Benjamin, “Our relationship spans some 37 years and I observed as my friend bravely battled life’s vicissitudes. Duckie was a true warrior. He was confined to his bed but retained his faith and love for his creator. I would find quality time to venture into his bedroom, sit by his side and relive our initial days as friends. He really cherished those moments.”

Benjamin explained that “less than three weeks ago, Duckie’s wife was flown to the USA to perform an intricate surgery and he was deeply saddened after one of her limbs was amputated. He became vulnerable and I just knew I had to be there for him. I felt his grief but other than reassuring words and prayers there was nothing more I could have done.

“My tears flow and my heart aches. I have lost a close friend, confidante, father figure, guide …. I can only resign myself to the fact that God in all his wisdom and love has seen his suffering and cuddled him gently as he transcended to eternity. Sleep well Duckie. Safe journey and take care!”

Former Georgetown Mayor, Patricia Chase Green in her tribute, also on Facebook, said “reading this devastating news I am deeply saddened by Duckie’s death. I was introduced to Duckie by my husband Dick Tiger sometime in the 70s.

“He was a great sponsor and supporter of Tiger during his boxing career. He always made sure that while Tiger was in training, he was fully equipped with everything from sporting gear to foodstuff and ensured he attended training sessions. He was indeed a friend and I am lost for words.

My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in perfect peace and rise in glory.”