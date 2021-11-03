MPs to quiz Yorkshire chairman about report into racism allegations

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) want to quiz Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton about the handling of a report which found Azeem Rafiq had been a victim of “racial harassment and bullying” at the club.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee says it wants “a much fuller explanation than we have had so far”.

Last year Rafiq, 30, claimed “institutional racism” at the club left him close to taking his own life.

Seven of the 43 allegations were upheld in a report by an independent panel.

Hutton apologised to Rafiq, who left Headingley in 2018, saying there was “no question” that – during his first spell at the club – he had been “the victim of racial harassment”.

However, the club recently said it will not take disciplinary action against any player, employee or executive over the harassment.

“We are extremely concerned by recent reports about the lack of action against individuals following the findings,” said DCMS chair Julian Knight.

“This is extremely concerning and it’s clear that Yorkshire County Cricket Club has questions to answer.

“We have monitored developments around the club’s handling of the serious allegations made by Azeem Rafiq.

“We want to see much greater transparency from YCCC – it is time for them to answer their critics.

“We intend to call the chair of the club before the DCMS committee to give a much fuller explanation than we have had so far.”

A DCMS statement added: “MPs are expected to consider what actions should follow.

“Senior management from the club will also be invited to attend the session.”

Rafiq received a heavily redacted version of the findings of the report into his allegations after Yorkshire missed the Friday, 8 October deadline by which it had been ordered to release it in full by an employment judge.

The club said they have provided a copy of the report to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and are “working with them on their investigation into the issues raised”. (BBC Sport)