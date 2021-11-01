300 Toka residents to benefit from new water supply system

A NEW $7 million water supply system, which is intended to serve close to 300 residents in the community of Toka, Region Nine, was commissioned on Saturday.

According to a release from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), the water supply system was commissioned by Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal, who was accompanied by GWI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh.

The water supply system is intended to serve approximately 90 per cent of the village. The project was executed by GWI in collaboration with the Toka Village Council and was funded by the Government of Guyana.

As part of the project, there was the installation of 270 lengths of 50mm pipelines, standpipes, solar panels, construction of a perimeter fence, installation of a submersible pump, well discharge and construction of a reinforced concrete base to support two 650 Gallon and two 450 Gallon Tuff Tanks.

The water supply system was completed in July 2021 and was handed over to the Village Council, along with tools and spare fittings for its maintenance. GWI has also provided additional pipes for the Village Council to extend the water supply

system.

The village of Toka is located in the North Rupununi; the community previously received water from an aged hand-dug well, which was in a deplorable state after it had collapsed, the release said.

Baksh said that realisation of the new well is a result of implementation of modern technology, following eight failed attempts in the past years.

He lauded the GWI’s hinterland team for being able to successfully identify the current location for the well, using geophysical logging and to drill at a depth of 88 metres.

He noted that the capacity to drill wells using in-house skills has resulted in many returns on investment within a shorter turnaround time and at a fraction of the cost to outsource, the press release said.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal told the residents that government, through GWI, has been investing heavily to improve the livelihoods of citizens countrywide. He reminded them that $100.8 million is being expended in Region Nine alone to improve water supply services, $32 million of which is being spent in the North Rupununi.

Croal also disclosed that additional funding is being sought to realise the government’s 2021-2025 vision for water, which includes an in-depth strategy and analysis of the hinterland to adequately provide for their needs.

Further, the Housing and Water Minister announced that GWI and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that speaks to training community service officers throughout the hinterland, to monitor and maintain the water systems in a timely manner.

Also present at the commissioning ceremony were Chairman of Region Nine, Brian Allicock and Toka Toshao, Micah Davis. They both welcomed the establishment of the system and thanked GWI and government for seeing the project to completion.