News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Human Services Ministry launches short story competition
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The age group being targeted is 12 year old and under
The age group being targeted is 12 year old and under

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has launched a Short Story Writing Competition for young writers on the topic: Child Safety.

According to a release, this new initiative forms part of the ‘Every Child Safe’ campaign that was launched by subject minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, in September, which seeks to tighten the grip on issues surrounding child abuse in Guyana.

The age group being targeted in the competition is 12 years old and under, with the word limit being 250. Entries being sent in to the ministry must be completed with the participant’s name, address, age and contact numbers.

The 10 best stories will be published in a special book produced by the ministry and young authors with winning entries will receive prizes.

Submissions can be made at the Ministry’s East and Lamaha Streets, Georgetown location, or can be emailed to prmohsss@gmail.com. The deadline is November 11, 2021.

Under ‘Every Child Safe’, more is done than just seek to make information available to the public; a personal and consistent check-in with members of communities all across Guyana is carried out for help to identify perpetrators and bring relief to sufferers.

“These communities become essential partners of ours, so that wherever child abuse rears its ugly head, we will be able to know because there are people out there as our eyes and ears. Perpetrators will have the eyes of an entire community on them, so no one can escape that kind of scrutiny,” Dr. Persaud said.

The release noted that this partnership will see heightened vigilance on child abuse in communities and people will now be aware of crimes that they should look out for and how they should report cases of child abuse utilising the 914 hotline and all the other avenues available to them.

Meanwhile, just recently, 25 girls, who are members of vulnerable groups across Guyana, were given the opportunity to write their stories and get them published under another project by the ministry called “The StoryBoard Initiative”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.