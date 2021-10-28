Cyclist killed on Strangroen Public Road

PEDAL cyclist, Seebaran Dhankumar, 47, of North Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was killed Tuesday evening when a minibus driver struck him down on the Strangroen Public Road, Mahaica.

The minibus driver was identified as Surujpaul Bissoon, 61, of Novar, Mahaicony, ECD. He was driving a minibus with registration BTT 3832 at the time of the accident.

According to police headquarters, the minibus was proceeding east along the aforementioned road at a fast rate of speed and according to the driver, he saw the pedal cyclist cycling in front of him on the northern side of the road.

However, he said the cyclist suddenly changed directions and ended up into his path.

The driver told police that he applied brakes to avoid a collision; despite his efforts, he collided with the pedal cyclist.

The 47-year-old cyclist was picked up and taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.