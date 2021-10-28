Regions Six, 10 residents can uplift passports in respective district

THE Central Immigration and Passport Office is reminding the general public that persons residing in Regions Six and 10 can now make applications for and uplift their passports at the Immigration and Passport Office in their respective region.

This is according to a notice issued by the Guyana Police Force.

The Immigration and Passport Office in Region Six is located at Garrison Road, Fort Canje, Berbice; and the office in Region 10 is at 227 Independence Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden.

According to the notice, at both Immigration and Passport Offices, passport applications will be accepted from 07:00 hours to 12:00 hours and passports will be issued from 09:00 hours to 11:00 hours and from 13:00 hours to 15:00 hours on working days.

The general public is also reminded that the following documents are required when applying for a new passport for reason of a “filled” or expired passport, or a change of name by way of marriage, divorce or deed poll. These are completed application form, old passport, one passport size photograph, $6000.00 application fee and in the case of persons doing a name change – the original and a photocopy of the name change document such as deed poll, marriage certificate or divorce absolute.

According to the notice, persons applying for a passport for the first time, or who may be applying to replace a lost or misplaced passport, will need to have their national identification card in their possession when making such application.

“In the event that they do not have a national identification card, such a person’s parent, a sibling who is 18 years or older or legally married spouse can identify him or her. Similarly, the person who recommended the applicant can also identify him or her. On all occasions, the person identifying the applicant must be in possession of his or her national identification card and birth certificate, and accompany the applicant to the Immigration and Passport Office where the identification process will be conducted in the presence of the immigration officials,” the notice stated.