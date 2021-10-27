Teen who stole bag with cash, valuables arrested

A teenager was arrested on Monday after he allegedly stole a bank card, an ID card, and a COVID vaccination card in a backpack that contained $172,000.

Police Headquarters said that the items belonged to Manhar Ramratty, who was at the time drinking alcohol at Raja’s Bar in Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, at around 21:00hrs.

Ramratty took off the backpack and rest it on a stool beside him. His brother later joined him, as well as the 19-year-old. Ramratty bought the teen a beer and he (the teen) subsequently picked up the backpack and left.

A police report was later made and the suspect was contacted; the backpack was found in his home with the cards inside, but no money was found.

The teen was arrested, taken to the police station and placed in custody as investigations continue.