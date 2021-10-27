GDF signs MoU to improve soldiers’ understanding of sexual harassment, assault

CHIEF-OF-STAFF of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DORCAS Mending Hearts Ministry, signalling the force’s commitment to improving knowledge of sexual harassment and sexual assault and domestic violence.

DORCAS Mending Hearts Ministry (DMHM) – a non-profit organisation – is reaching out to victims of domestic violence to offer counselling, legal representation, medical assistance and even financial support.

Signing the memorandum also signals the GDF’s resolve to provide a safe environment for all its employees and its resolve to change the perception, attitude and behaviours of its members.

The partnership between the organisations began informally in March 2021 and has resulted in the crafting of a detailed and comprehensive policy on sexual harassment/sexual assault and a training manual designed to change the perception, attitudes, and behaviours to sexual offences and violence.

Inspector General, Colonel Kenlloyd Roberts, moments before the signing, explained that the policy is meant to assist in addressing sexual offences and domestic violence while the training manual will assist in educating ranks to better understand these issues. He noted too that the material will be used by members of the welfare department during the relevant information sessions during the training.

President of DORCUS Mending Hearts, Attorney Kim Kyte-Thomas said her organisation is happy to have been able to collaborate with the GDF and lend its expertise in shaping the force’s thrust in the fight against the societal scourge. “I envision that in the future this collaboration will be further expanded,” she stated.

She revealed that ranks can benefit from a range of free services offered. These services, she stated, include provision of information, advocacy, legal representation, life skills training, empowerment, education, and the word of God.

She expressed thanks to the force for agreeing to this partnership and for ensuring that the process moved from conception to reality.

Also present at the simple yet significant ceremony were Lt Colonel, Lorraine Foster (Vice-President); Faye Barker (Treasurer) and members, Excellence Dazzell, Trevona Weekes, and Vanessa Graham of DORCAS Mending Heart Ministry.