Five bandits rob DHL Alberttown building
Robbery

– two safes, three money canisters stolen

FIVE bandits, on Friday, escaped with two safes and three canisters containing an undisclosed amount of cash from DHL building, Alberttown, Georgetown.

Police Headquarters said that, on Friday, at 03:23hrs, two unarmed security guards were on duty. One of the security guards stated he was in front of the compound when he was confronted by a masked bandit who commanded that he “don’t say anything”.

The security guard was then ordered to lie on his stomach and the suspect proceeded to duct-tape him. The suspect was subsequently accompanied by four others who gained access to the compound from the back fence located north of the building.

Police said that the other security guard claimed he did not hear or see anything since it was raining.

Staff Reporter

