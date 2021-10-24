News Archives
Illicit items found inside Timehri Prison
The illicit items found inside the Timehri Prison
A SEARCH of the Timehri Prison on the East Bank of Demerara, on Saturday, unearthed a number of illicit items in three dormitories.

In listing the items, Police Headquarters noted that ranks found a quantity of narcotics: two black Samsung cellphones, one Hyundai cellphone, five phone batteries, two phone casings, one Digicel SIM card, four phone chargers, a quantity of nails, one mirror, two-way electrical points, nine cigarette lighters, 11 improvised weapons, one kitchen knife, one pair of scissors and two earpieces.

The search was conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and Prison Service and the items were confiscated, as the investigators try to ascertain the circumstances under which they ‘entered’ the precinct of the prison.

Staff Reporter

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

