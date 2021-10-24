News Archives
Minibus conductor busted with marijuana
Warren Broomes
WARREN Broomes, 33, of Lot K7 Edon Street, Tucville Housing Scheme Georgetown, was arrested by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), on Friday, after he was found with 44.5 grams of cannabis concealed in ziploc bags.

According to CANU, Broomes who is a minibus conductor, was intercepted while an operation was being conducted at Macaw Road and Arapaima Street, Tucville Georgetown, in the vicinity of Turning Point Sports club.

He was then taken to CANU Headquarters and is currently in custody pending charges.

