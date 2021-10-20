News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Berrington, bowlers make it two in two for Scotland in T20 World Cup
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Richie Berrington led Scotland's batting charge with a 49-ball 70. (ICC via Getty)
Richie Berrington led Scotland's batting charge with a 49-ball 70. (ICC via Getty)

SCOTLAND took a big step towards qualifying for the Super12 stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup with a second win in three days.

Scotland, who shocked Bangladesh on the opening day of the tournament, beat Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 17 runs in Al Amerat, Oman.

Richie Berrington hit 70 off 49 balls and Matt Cross 45 from 36 in Scotland’s 165-9.

PNG slipped to 35-5 before being bowled out for 148 in the final over.

Defeat ended PNG’s hopes of progressing, but Scotland – who top Group B – will go through if Oman beat Bangladesh in the 15:00 BST game at the same ground.

If Bangladesh win, a Scotland victory over Oman tomorrow would take them through as group winners.

Scotland lost openers Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey to fall to 26-2, before a partnership of 92 between Berrington and Cross gave them a platform to attack.

Berrington hit six fours and three sixes – one of which went 97m, the longest of the tournament – in making Scotland’s first half-century at a T20 World Cup.

He and Callum McLeod were dismissed in the 19th over, before four wickets fell in the last, including three off the final three balls.

PNG, playing in their first World Cup, slipped to 35-5, but a 32-run stand between Sese Bau and Vanua steadied the ship.

Norman Vanua, who made 47 off 37 deliveries, and Kiplin Doriga took 45 from three overs to revive PNG’s hopes and leave them needing 46 from 24 balls.

But left-arm spinner Mark Watt pushed one wider to have Dorgia stumped for 18, before Somerset’s Josh Davey, who finished with T20-best figures of 4-18, had Vanua and Chad Soper caught behind.( BBC Sport)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.