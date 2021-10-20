RHTYSC Cricket Teams 2021 Christmas Programme …

Panthera Solutions makes significant contribution as teams launch 2021 edition.

THE Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) which is widely known for its policy where all members are mandated to participate in programmes that make a positive difference in the lives of youths, the less fortunate and the elderly.

The club and its twelve cricket teams every year undertake a total of 700 activities under a wide range of sub-headings including sports, education, social, coaching, community development, publications, pro-life and charity.

One of the largest programmes the club undertakes each year is its annual Christmas Outreach Programme.

The main objectives of the multi-million dollar programme are to make a positive difference in the lives of the poor during the festive season, to promote the real tradition of Christmas and to place a smile on the face of those who need it the most.

The club has been hosting these programmes since 1990 but has been expanding it over the years. The programme also includes the hosting of the very popular Christmas Village in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School.

The cricket teams first hosted the Village in 2015 and over the last six years, it has developed into the moat popular Christmas programme in Berbice. It is visited by thousands of kids and their parents. It involves the transformation of the compound with fairy lights and inflatable characters among other attractions.

Last Friday, the club and the cricket teams officially launched the 2021 edition at its official sponsor, Farfan and Mendes Ltd Head Office in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Panthera Solutions, a member of the company handed over a cheque for $315 000 to RHTYSC vice-president Mark Papannah.

The donation would be used to assist the teams to prepare food hampers and to provide toys to less fortunate children. RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that this year edition would involve the distribution of 1 000 food hampers, 7 000 Christmas toys, handing-over of two homes to less fortunate families and the distribution of bicycles, clothing, footwear and educational material

The programme would also include the distribution of hundreds of special Christmas gifts, donations to churches/clubs, providing Christmas morning breakfast to 500 senior citizens ,hosting of a Christmas Concert and, if permission is granted, the hosting of the seventh edition of the popular Christmas Village.

Foster expressed thanks to the management of Panthera Solutions for the donation and noted that this is the third successive year that the company was on board with the programme.

Panthera Solutions was established in Guyana in 2019 and is a joint project between Farfan & Mendes and the Crosbie Company of Canada.

It provides industrial solutions and value-added services to Guyana burgeoning oil industry. Foster stated that Farfan & Mendes is the longest-serving sponsor of the club and has been supporting since 1995, when it donated a grass-cutter. The company became an official sponsor of the club in 1997 and has been sponsoring the Under-15 team since then.

Panthera Solution General Manager, Andrew Dinsdale, stated that his company was delighted to assist the club and the cricket teams to make a positive impact during the festive season. The company, he disclosed, had a great respect for the RHTYSC,MS and was very impressed with the way it conducts its business..

He noted that the company is also a co-sponsor of the club’s annual magazine and was a sponsor of a cricket development project earlier in the year.

The 2021 Christmas programme starts on December 1 and ends on Christmas morning. A total of over 240 members are expected to be involved in the club’s largest Christmas outreach programme