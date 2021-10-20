News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Akram not happy with decisions taken by Ramiz Raja
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram
Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram

FORMER Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has disclosed that he is not happy with the way Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has taken decisions since he has been appointed in the role.

Akram added that whenever a new CEO takes charge in an organisation, he should assess the performances of the employees for the first couple of months.

Akram also stated that both Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq, who resigned from their posts of bowling coach and head coach respectively, worked extremely hard for the development of Pakistan cricket.

“Whenever a new CEO or president joins an organisation, he assesses the performance of employees for the first 90 days or two months. After that the process of changes starts as it is the prerogative of the person in charge. However, here (PCB) it has happened earlier than usual. Anyway bygones are bygones, but I know that these guys (Misbah and Waqar) worked really hard,” said Akram, according to Cricket Pakistan.

Akram also added that the media might be against a particular player just because he would have declined to do an interview with them. Adding that it is not possible to make each and every person happy, the 55-year-old concluded by stating that people should continue doing their job and not bother about anything else.

“As far as media is concerned, I’m sorry to say that some people become personal. Sometimes the reason why they are against a player is because he might have refused to give them an interview, that’s it.

“It’s not possible to make everyone happy so there is no point listening to social media. Just do your job, the right, and fair job and don’t worry about anything else,” concluded Wasim Akram.

In a career that lasted almost 2 decades, Wasim Akram played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs for Pakistan. While the left-arm pace-bowling legend scalped 414 wickets in the whites, Akram also picked up 502 wickets in the ODI format of the game. Akram retired from the international arena in the year 2003. (CricTracker)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.