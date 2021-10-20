Akram not happy with decisions taken by Ramiz Raja

FORMER Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has disclosed that he is not happy with the way Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has taken decisions since he has been appointed in the role.

Akram added that whenever a new CEO takes charge in an organisation, he should assess the performances of the employees for the first couple of months.

Akram also stated that both Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq, who resigned from their posts of bowling coach and head coach respectively, worked extremely hard for the development of Pakistan cricket.

“Whenever a new CEO or president joins an organisation, he assesses the performance of employees for the first 90 days or two months. After that the process of changes starts as it is the prerogative of the person in charge. However, here (PCB) it has happened earlier than usual. Anyway bygones are bygones, but I know that these guys (Misbah and Waqar) worked really hard,” said Akram, according to Cricket Pakistan.

Akram also added that the media might be against a particular player just because he would have declined to do an interview with them. Adding that it is not possible to make each and every person happy, the 55-year-old concluded by stating that people should continue doing their job and not bother about anything else.

“As far as media is concerned, I’m sorry to say that some people become personal. Sometimes the reason why they are against a player is because he might have refused to give them an interview, that’s it.

“It’s not possible to make everyone happy so there is no point listening to social media. Just do your job, the right, and fair job and don’t worry about anything else,” concluded Wasim Akram.

In a career that lasted almost 2 decades, Wasim Akram played 104 Tests and 356 ODIs for Pakistan. While the left-arm pace-bowling legend scalped 414 wickets in the whites, Akram also picked up 502 wickets in the ODI format of the game. Akram retired from the international arena in the year 2003. (CricTracker)