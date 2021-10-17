NSC meeting with ‘core sports’ to kick-start National Sports Academy

IN a move aimed to kick-start the country’s first-ever National Sports Academy, the National Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday met with the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) and Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA).

The meeting, held in the Boardroom of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, was attended by Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, Assistant Director Melissa Dow-Richardson, NSC Chairman Kashif Muhammed and Commissioner Cristy Campbell.

At the inaugural Guyana Sports Conference, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the NSC, a presentation was made on the structure of a Sports Academy for each of twelve identified core sports by Minister Charles Ramson Jr.

There was a commitment made by all stakeholders to collaborate with the NSC in developing the three pillars of the academy – Nursery, Tournaments and Elite Training Academy.

On Monday, NSC will meet with the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) and the Guyana Squash Association. On Wednesday, NSC will engage the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) and the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA).

On Thursday, meetings will be held with Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) and Guyana Volleyball Federation.

Friday’s meeting with the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) will mark the last engagement with the identified core sports in the first phase of planning.

The National Sports Academy is the brainchild of Minister Ramson in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s manifesto for Sports.