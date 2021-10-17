News Archives
Mixed results for ‘Green Machine’ on day one of RAN 7s
Green Machine captain Jamal Angus (left) and Osie McKenzie
IT was a day of mixed fortunes for the country’s Sevens rugby team, the Green Machine, at this year’s Rugby America’s North (RAN) tournament in the Turks and Caicos.

Placed in Group C of the tournament, coach Theodore Henry’s men showed readiness to return to action for the first time since 2019, when they hammered newcomers Belize 36-5.

However, in their other match on the day they lost 7-15 against Bermuda at Meridian Fields.

Captain Jamal Angus said he was “disappointed in the last game since we had several opportunities to put them away in the first half and we squandered them and they came back to bite us in the end.”

Meanwhile, heading into the final day of the tournament the top two teams from each of the three groups will advance to the Cup competition.

The top six teams will therefore be re-seeded into two pools of three and play against each of their pool opponents in their first two games.

After those two rounds, the top-seeded nation in each pool will advance to the Cup Final, while the two second-place teams will play for bronze and the two third-place teams will play in the 5th/6th place match.

The tournament acts as a qualifier for next year’s World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, with the winning side gaining the opportunity to compete for the 16th and final spot on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series.

Staff Reporter

