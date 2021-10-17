News Archives
John confident of winning Urban Benjamin Memorial cycle road race
sports

DEFENDING champion of the Urban Benjamin Memorial Road Race, Jamaul John, is optimistic that he would ride away with another victory when the fourth edition of the race is held today in Essequibo.

The 24-year-old, who won last Sunday’s Kadir Mohamed Memorial (Ounce of Gold) cycle road race from Thirst Park to Dora on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and back, is ready to compete again.

“I’m confident of winning it this weekend.”

John, who won the last event in 2019, said that although he has been in good form, he is aware of the rigours of his long season in the U.S. for Foundation Cycling.
“After Sunday’s event, I would not put in too much intense training anymore.”

John is expecting stiff competition from previous winners Paul DeNobrega and his Evolution teammate, Christopher Griffith among other challengers.
The event pedals off from Charity and will see seniors, juniors and U-50s journey to Supenaam before returning to the starting line for the finish.

Information from the organisers indicates that the event, which is being held in memory of cycling enthusiast Benjamin, will cover approximately 74 miles.
The Ladies and Over-50s will turn back at Anna Regina (an approximate 34-mile race).

The first six senior finishers and the top three in the other categories are expected to receive prizes.

Today’s fourth Urban Benjamin Memorial race is organised by the Evolution Cycle Club and is sponsored by Conrad Gomes.

Staff Reporter

