Man found guilty of raping 35-year-old woman
Convicted rapist, Francis Gonsalves
BY majority, a 12-member jury on Tuesday found Essequibo resident Francis Gonsalves guilty of raping a 35-year-old woman in 2018.

Gonsalves was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry High Court at the Suddie High Court for which it was alleged that he engaged in sexual penetration with the victim on March 27, 2018, without their consent.

According to reports, in the wee hours of March 27, 2018, the victim was walking home from a party when she was attacked and raped by Gonsalves.

The jury, after deliberating for two hours, returned with 10-2 verdicts, with a majority being guilty. Gonsalves’s sentencing is deferred until Wednesday.

Gonsalves rejected the jury’s verdict and told the court that his trial was unfair. The State was represented by Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken, while Gonsalves was represented by attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir.

