Alleged ‘hit man’ admits to killing Diamond businesswoman

EIGHT years after businesswoman Sirmattie Ramnaress was killed in her Diamond, East Bank Demerara home, alleged ‘hitman’ Colin Grant admitted to the gruesome crime.

Last week, Grant, along with Ramnaress’ reputed husband, Colin Bailey, was arraigned before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court and pleaded not guilty to murder. A 12-member jury was impaneled to hear the case.

However, on Tuesday Grant appeared before Justice Barlow and opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Grant admitted that between August 30-31, 2013, in the county of Demerara, he killed Ramnaress called “Sabo.” Grant’s attorney, Dexter Todd made an application for a probation report to be prepared for his client before sentencing.

The Judge agreed and deferred sentencing until November 2.

State prosecutors Latifah Elliot, Sarah Martin, and Nafeeza Baig commenced taking evidence into the trial against Bailey on Tuesday following Grant’s plea. Bailey is represented by attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that Ramnaress was found dead on the morning of August 31, 2013, with a stab wound and injuries to her head and body, in the garage of her Diamond home.

While petrol had been thrown all over her house, it was the bond at the back of the yard that was set alight and destroyed. The woman’s body was discovered after the fire service was called to the fire scene. Her attacker had also removed the footage from the surveillance cameras that were located around the house.

The police suspected that Bailey, who shared a 21-year relationship with the victim, was involved in her death, however, he had told police investigators that at the time of his wife’s demise, he was on active duty and therefore had a solid alibi.

In 2015, the case was reopened after police arrested Grant. Grant alleged that he was paid by Bailey to kill Ramnaress and remove the footage from the surveillance cameras.

The police later charged both Grant and Bailey for the businesswoman’s murder.