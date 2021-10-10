PM spearheads high-level team to US

–to conduct several ‘doing business in Guyana’ conferences

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Saturday, started the second leg of his trip to the United States of America, where he is spearheading a high-level government team to the ‘Doing Business in Guyana Conferences’, hosted by the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC).

The New York phase is expected to culminate on Tuesday with the GACC conference that includes the Prime Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

Prior to Tuesday’s event, the high-level team is expected to take part in a few other engagements, including visits to several churches and mandirs tomorrow in New York and meetings with diaspora groups in New Jersey on Monday.

FLORIDA VISIT

The first phase of the event was held from last Wednesday in Florida, with the all-day GACC conference taking place on Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn. At that event, the Prime Minister, Minister Teixeira and Minister Croal were joined by the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Honourable Oneidge Walrond and the CEO of Go-Invest, Peter Ramsaroop.

During the first conference, the Prime Minister addressed a number of overseas-based Guyanese investors where he highlighted Guyana’s advances along a path to prosperity. He also encouraged investments in the country and pointed out that the government is doing all that is necessary to create an enabling environment.

“The government is effectively working towards improving the ease of doing business within our country…we welcome foreign and local investment to help us acquire the capital, the skills, and the technology that is needed to convert economic opportunities into economic transformation.”

Additionally, on Friday, the Prime Minister met with the Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries of Belize, Kareem Musa, who is also on a visit to the USA.

The meeting, which occurred at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Florida, allowed the two government officials to engage in discussions in areas of mutual interest.

The visiting team also met with several US politicians. The Prime Minister is accompanied by his wife, Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips. (Office of the Prime Minister press release)