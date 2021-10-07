News Archives
E - Papers
Duo plead guilty to ganja trafficking; four others remanded
The alleged drug traffickers
TWO of the six men who were recently held with US$2.26M worth of cannabis at the mouth of the Pomeroon River, pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge when they appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday.

Pertab Singh and Fabian Gonsalves admitted that, on October 1, 2021, they had in their possession 1007.2 pounds of cannabis, for the purpose of trafficking.

Their co-accused, Frank Gonsalves, Antonio Ramlagam, David Jardine and Dinesha Williams
pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Daly later remanded the men to prison until October 11. Singh and Gonsalves will be sentenced on that day.

Reports indicated that the marijuana was being loaded into three go-fast boats that were destined for Caribbean territories. According to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the operation was conducted over a two-week period by drug enforcement officers, along with ranks of the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard.

“The aim of this operation was to gather critical intelligence on the movement of narcotics from Guyana by a local drug trafficking organisation to other Caribbean territories. The operational area included Regions Four, Five, Six and Seven. In addition to 1007.2 lbs. of local as well as foreign marijuana, this joint operation netted three Go–Fast vessels with six outboard engines. The narcotics would have a street value of $US 2.26 million at its final destination,” CANU had said.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
