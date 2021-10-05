One dead in triple-motorcycle collision

DEVINDRA Kumar, 21, of Kilcoy Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice was killed after three motorcycles collided along the Number 51 Public Road on Sunday.

Kumar was riding motorcycle CG7601, while a 24-year-old man, also of Kilcoy, was riding motorcycle CG9278. The third motorcyclist has not yet been identified; he rode away from the scene after the crash.

Reports indicate that all three motorcycles were proceeding north along the western driving lane of the No. 51 Public Road at a fast rate of speed, when it was alleged by the rider of motorcycle CG 9278 that Kumar, who was in front, took one hand off the handle and turned his head, looking backwards.

In the process, he lost control of his bike, fell onto the road surface, and skid about 100 feet further north.

The unknown motorcyclist ran over Kumar, lost control of his bike and fell onto the road surface, while motorcycle CG 9278 collided with motorcycle CG 7601 drive by Kumar, and also lost control and ran into a nearby trench on the eastern side of the said road.

Police said the rider of the unknown motorcycle picked up his machine and rode away from the scene.

Kumar was picked up by public-spirited citizens in an unconscious state and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is currently at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy as investigations continue.