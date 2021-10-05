News Archives
Man found dead at Goed Fortuin wedding house
Crime-scene

RICKEY Persaud, 34, a labourer of Lot 8, Harrison Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was on Sunday found dead in his apartment at his sister-in-law’s home.

Reports are that at around 02:30h, the man’s body was found lying motionless during a wedding celebration that was being held for his sister at the Goed Fortuin home.

One relative said that in the aftermath of a power outage at the wedding house, persons noticed that other houses nearby had electricity, and Persaud’s sister-in-law and her husband visited the upper flat of the house to check whether there was a problem with the main-switch.

She flipped the switch multiple times, and the power returned and there she saw her brother-in-law lying on the ground, motionless and facing upwards.

The police were summoned, and several persons were interviewed after the body was examined, and there were no marks of violence found.
The body was later taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where Persaud was pronounced dead.

His body is currently at the mortuary awaiting autopsy. One person is in custody as investigations continue.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
