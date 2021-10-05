COVID-19 death toll passes 800

FOUR more persons have died after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the country’s death toll to 803.

The Ministry of Health made this disclosure in a press statement that was issued on Monday. The fatalities were a 67-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and two unvaccinated women aged 62 and 48, all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and a 48-year-old unvaccinated man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara). These deaths were recorded between September 27 and October 4.

According to the release, the patients were admitted with COVID-19-like symptoms and died while receiving care at medical institutions.

Meanwhile, of the 103 new cases recoded, 43 came from Region Four. Region One recorded 14 cases; Region Two, 11 cases; Region Three, 21 cases; Regions Five and Six, one case each; Region Seven, four cases and Region Ten, eight cases.

To date, the country has recorded a total of 28,027 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Some 31 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while there are 3,603 persons in home isolation, 122 persons in institutional isolation, and six persons in institutional quarantine.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols contained in the Gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures, which are in effect until October 31, 2021, along with other measures, such as regular hand-washing and social distancing, to curb the spread of the virus.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline on 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately.