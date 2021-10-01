Suspects toss alleged cannabis while evading police

POLICE, on Wednesday, retrieved over 14kg of suspected cannabis contained in bags, which were tossed into a clump of bushes by two male suspects who were evading police.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 11:15 hours at Parker Street, Providence, where officers on motorcycles were patrolling the area and observed two males, holding black plastic bags, standing by a koker and acting suspicious.

“The ranks then proceeded in the direction of the men who threw the bags into a nearby clump of bushes and escaped on foot,” the police reported.

The officers managed to retrieve the two bags which contained collectively 14 blue, white and pink transparent plastic bags with the suspected cannabis in them.

“The suspected narcotic was taken to the Golden Grove Police Station where it was weighed and it amounted to 14.497 kilograms,” the police said.

The suspects remain at large as investigations continue.