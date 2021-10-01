News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Suspects toss alleged cannabis while evading police
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The bags of suspected cannabis which were retrieved by officers, on Wednesday
The bags of suspected cannabis which were retrieved by officers, on Wednesday

POLICE, on Wednesday, retrieved over 14kg of suspected cannabis contained in bags, which were tossed into a clump of bushes by two male suspects who were evading police.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 11:15 hours at Parker Street, Providence, where officers on motorcycles were patrolling the area and observed two males, holding black plastic bags, standing by a koker and acting suspicious.

“The ranks then proceeded in the direction of the men who threw the bags into a nearby clump of bushes and escaped on foot,” the police reported.
The officers managed to retrieve the two bags which contained collectively 14 blue, white and pink transparent plastic bags with the suspected cannabis in them.

“The suspected narcotic was taken to the Golden Grove Police Station where it was weighed and it amounted to 14.497 kilograms,” the police said.
The suspects remain at large as investigations continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.