Fire at North West Secondary School was deliberately set
An aerial view of the North West Secondary School, showing the damaged section of the facility
An aerial view of the North West Secondary School, showing the damaged section of the facility

–Guyana Fire Service reveals after preliminary investigations

PRELIMINARY investigations carried out by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) have revealed that the fire which severely damaged the North West Secondary School on September 24, 2021, resulted from an act of arson.

According to a press release from the fire service, on the day of the incident, at around 21:20 hrs, a security guard attached to the school reported hearing three explosions and seeing smoke and fire emanating from the direction of the Head Teacher’s office.

Auxiliary firefighters in the area and other officials, along with public-spirited residents responded to the scene and managed to contain the blaze to one section of the school, thereby preventing it from spreading to the dormitories, the Information Technology Department, and other nearby buildings.

A section of the North West Secondary School which was ravaged by fire on September 24, 2021 (Guyana Fire Service photo)

Despite their efforts, however, the wooden and concrete building was mostly gutted as a result of the fire.
Though the community boasts a new fire station, which was recently completed, it is temporarily being used as a COVID-19 Quarantine Centre, while furnishings and equipment, inclusive of a water tender, are scheduled to be in place by late October.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn; Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo; Regional Executive Officer of Region One, Tikaram Bissessar; Regional Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region One, Brentnol Ashley; Headteacher (ag) of the Mabaruma Secondary School, Indra Chacon; Police Divisional Commander, Boodnarine Persaud, and fire investigators on Saturday last visited the school and examined the damage caused by the fire.

The Ministry of Education has since committed to providing support and alternative arrangements to facilitate the 600 students who attend the Mabaruma Secondary School.

Staff Reporter

