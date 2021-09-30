News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over 200 Lindeners express interest in owning housing units
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
CEO of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves (centre), with other officials of the Housing and Water Ministry during a visit to the construction site of the middle-income housing
CEO of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves (centre), with other officials of the Housing and Water Ministry during a visit to the construction site of the middle-income housing

–during engagement with authorities of Housing and Water Ministry

CONSTRUCTION of 20 middle-income houses has commenced under the supervision of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10, and already over 200 persons have expressed an interest in owning one of those units.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves, visited the mining town on Wednesday, where he engaged with shortlisted applicants.
The CEO said that over 200 Lindeners have expressed interest in owning one of the units, but 60 have been shortlisted so far.

Wednesday’s exercise was geared at guiding the applicants on receiving pre-qualification from financial institutions and other key stages of the homeownership process.

One of the many houses under construction

“Construction of the homes has started and it is our intention to have persons identify their house lots, their houses… and to ensure they can acquire these houses, as early as possible, and be able to monitor the homes throughout construction,” Greaves said.
Most of the applicants for the houses are said to be young professionals, including healthcare workers, law enforcement officers and other public and private sector workers.

The houses are 600 square feet, two-bedroom elevated units that will cost a total of $7.5 million, inclusive of the cost of the land which is $300,000.

Greaves related that successful applicants are required to pay CH&PA an initial $660,000, which includes the cost of the land and five per cent of the cost of the house ($360,000).

He further said that in its bid to offer affordable home financing, CH&PA has liaised with several banks to provide additional funding to applicants.
“We have engaged the New Building Society, the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry and Demerara Bank, which have agreed to give preferential interest rates for those persons who want loans. They have also reduced the legal fees by half and waived other fees and charges,” the CEO told the potential homeowners.

A section of the gathering at the meeting with officials of CH&PA

He said that while the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry and Demerara Bank do not currently offer services in the region, CH&PA is engaging Republic Bank which is in a position to do so.

Construction of the first 20 houses started some weeks ago, following an announcement by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, earlier in the year, of a 1,000-home project for Linden.

Greaves said that the 40 units being constructed are part of the first stage of the overarching project.

He added that another 50 houses will be constructed before the end of the year. Following the outreach, he visited the site where the houses are being constructed to inspect the level of works. In addition to the units being built, CH&PA is also undertaking several infrastructural projects at Amelia’s Ward, Wisroc and Watooka, Region 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.