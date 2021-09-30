UG to re-open using ‘blended’ approach

THE University of Guyana is set to commence its new academic year on October 25, 2021, and will be using a blended system, comprising both in-person and online teaching to deliver its services.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it brought about, approximately 65 per cent of the university’s classes will remain online for the first semester from October, 2021 to January, 2022.

The remaining 35 per cent of classes, consisting primarily of laboratory and field exercises, are expected to be blended, and face-to-face learning will be delivered at various parts of the university’s campus, for specific courses, or parts of courses, only in the first semester.

Accordingly, the university will notify students directly of the schedule, as well as safety measures they are expected to comply with if any of their courses are to be held face-to-face. Schedules will also be posted on Faculty websites.