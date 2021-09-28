Over 4,000 Timehri residents to benefit from improved water supply

–as GWI moves to resuscitate old community well

OVER 4,000 residents of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), are set to benefit from an improved water supply, as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has taken steps to resuscitate a derelict well in the community.

Residents of Timehri are being served by the Timehri number four well, which is not producing enough water to adequately serve the community. So, with a clear demand for more water in the community, GWI will be resuscitating the number five well.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWI, Shaik Baksh, and a technical team, on Friday, September 24, 2021, visited the site of the number five well, with a view to determining the works needed to bring the well back into operation in order to better service the community.

After the visit and inspection, it was decided that those works will commence in about two weeks.

Baksh said that the well has been unutilised for over four years because it was not producing due to blockages in the casings and screens, resulting in the well pulsating.

The resuscitation of the well is being done because of the current issue of low level of service in sections of Timehri, especially at Hyde Park. Baksh said that Timehri has a unique topography which poses a challenge for water supply.