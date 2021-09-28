New call centre a lifeline for Linden youths

LAUDING the opening of the Midas Incorporated call centre at Kara Kara, Linden, several youths of the Region 10 community and surrounding areas have disclosed that they will be taking full advantage of the job opportunity.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle after a registration exercise held on Friday, Jamacia Gittens related that due to the pandemic she has been unable to gain employment.

The young woman stated that the opening of the establishment will provide many young Lindeners with a source of income, especially those who have recently completed their secondary education.

“Because of COVID, some people would have been laid off and can’t find job and most of the people here just finish school and are trying to find jobs,” she said.

Sharing similar sentiments was another young woman who gave her name as “Miss Dodson.”

She shared that she has been job hunting for the past three years since completing her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and has been unable to find meaningful employment.

The young woman, who was at the front of the line waiting to submit her relevant documents and job application, said that the establishment of a call centre could not have come at a more opportune time since it’s been harder to find a job during the pandemic.

Also speaking to this publication was Denzil Rawle, who wrote his CSEC examinations in July. He related that he will be using the job opportunity as a new learning experience and a stepping stone to carve an outline for his future endeavours.

“To be honest, this call centre, for one is going to help a lot of youngsters like myself to seek employment during this pandemic. Two, it’s going to give myself and a lot of youths the experience to go into other fields because you know call centres are like sales and marketing.”

Meanwhile, Judy Aaron, who escorted her two adult daughters to the exercise, said that both of her children have been out of a job for quite some time.

The woman noted that she has been working tirelessly to support herself and daughters.

“I think it would be great for young people, because a lot of young people have been out of a job. I have two daughters; one is 20 years old and the other is 23 years old, and they both have been home for a long period of time.

So, when I heard that the call centre will soon be opened, I was happy to learn because it’s a job for them,” the woman said.

Last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Midas Incorporated, Malcolm Sobers, and the CEO of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the official opening of the call centre.

According to Sobers, the company is looking to employ 50-75 persons by October 15. However, by July next year the company is aiming to employ just over 200 young people.