Two dead after pinned by truck at Buck Hall
TWO persons have lost their lives after the truck in which they were travelling slipped off the trail at Buck Hall, toppled and pinned them.

According to reports, the persons who died are the driver of the vehicle, Nigel Headley, and an occupant, Ameer Nazim.

Reports are that Headley, 52, was driving motor lorry GPPP 2787, which was loaded with timber and persons in the tray, east along the northern side of the hilly Buck Hall trail.

While making his way up a hill, the vehicle developed a problem and started to roll backwards before slipping off the trail and toppling into a nearby creek. As a result, Headley and Nazim were pinned by the vehicle.

In an attempt to save the men, public-spirited citizens utilised an excavator and other means to extract them.

The men were eventually extracted and transported to Buck Hall Landing, then to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were examined and pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

The other occupants of the vehicle, 17-year-old Romos Albert and 44-year-old Melvern Thomas, were admitted as patients suffering from injuries to their heads and bodies.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Eziekel Funeral Parlour for storage and a post-mortem.

Staff Reporter

