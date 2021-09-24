$380M upgrade for roads at Schoonord, Canals One, Two

AFTER years of incurring losses, and enduring discomfort as a result of deplorable roads, residents of Schoonord, and Canals One and Two, in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) will receive much-needed relief, as the Ministry of Public Works has awarded three contracts valuing more than $380 million for the upgrade of roads in those communities.

The three contracts were awarded by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar to Mohammed Fawaz Bacchus Construction and Transportation Incorporated, Japarts Construction Incorporated, and Arnoco Services Inc.

The first contract was awarded to Mohammed Fawaz Bacchus Construction and Transportation Incorporated to the tune of $36 million, for the rehabilitation of the main access road at Schoonord.

The second contract, valuing $173 million, was awarded to Japarts Construction Incorporated for the rehabilitation of the road at Canal Number One.

And for the rehabilitation of the road at Canal Number Two, a contract valuing $170 million was awarded to Arnoco Services Inc.

Speaking at a simple signing ceremony held in the Ministry of Public Works’ boardroom, on Thursday, Minister Indar said the rehabilitation of the roads are important for the continued development across various communities.

Additionally, the minister said that residents in various communities would have voiced their frustrations over the conditions of their respective access roads on several occasions, especially those in the Schoonord Housing Scheme.

“The Schoonord Road, this was the subject of many newspaper articles because various parts and sections of the main road are paved… I personally visited this area,” the Public Works Minister said, adding: “There are a number of main parts of the road that their subsurface has failed and so we have to actually go now and repair all of that.”

He said that the contract will cover sectional repairs to the length of the road, using asphalt. While Minister Indar did not announce a specific timeline for the completion of those projects, he said that with its completion, over 6,000-7,000 residents will be relieved of their transportation woes.

“This is a main irritant for the lives of commuters and commercial activity going out of the housing scheme… This particular community has complained about the road for a number of years now,” he said.

Minister Indar used the opportunity to urge the contractors to mobilise their teams and commence works as soon as possible, to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

“We expected that mobilisation will commence quickly, because we have to make sure that these projects move along quickly,” he said.

Indar also urged the contractors to employ residents in the various communities to assist with the projects.

Additionally, the minister said that the Public Works Ministry will be signing a number of contracts in the coming days for major road works across the country.

“Over the next couple of days, we will be signing a number of contracts for various parts of the country, including, Regions Two, Five, Six, and Three,” Minister Indar said.