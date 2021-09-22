Persons in denial could cause widespread outbreak of COVID-19

-Health Minister says

THE Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has asserted that persons in denial of having contracted COVID-19, can be a threat to the country’s healthcare system.

Dr. Anthony, while delivering his daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday said: “If persons are in denial, then we will have serious problems.”

He related that while all healthcare facilities across the country have the capacity for mass testing, it has been reported that persons with symptoms of the deadly virus are refusing to take the test to confirm whether or not they have contracted it.

According to Dr. Anthony, the situation has worsened since many of those who may be infected, may need treatment. He noted that if their health deteriorates, they would not be able to access the care that is needed.

As such, he encouraged persons to get tested, especially if they believe that they might have been exposed to someone who has the virus.

“If you think you have been exposed to someone that has COVID-19, then the idea is to make sure that you come and get tested,” he pleaded.

Additionally, the minister noted that there are persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 who are not observing the home isolation rules.

Generally, once an individual who is not displaying severe symptoms test positive for COVID-19, they are placed in institutional isolation or home isolation. However, not many people have been obeying this rule and this is placing even more people at risk of contracting the virus.

“Once you have tested positive you have to be in home isolation and once you are out of home isolation you have to be cleared by one of the doctors in the region,” Dr. Anthony said adding:

“Some people observe it in a very strict manner, others don’t. If they are not observing, then we can have more spread so if people are irresponsible and don’t abide by the rules, we will have an increase in spread.”

The minister reminded that persons who are found in breach of the COVID-19 rules can be charged and placed before the court.

“Under the orders we have specified that if you are not obeying these rules then you can be prosecuted.”

He also urged people to get vaccinated after emphasising that there have been an increased number of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people being hospitalised after experiencing severe and life-threatening symptoms of the virus.

Up to press time on Tuesday, 348,534 people or 67.9 per cent of the adult population had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that number, 179,967 or 35.1 per cent have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, some 20,896 or 28.7 per cent of children aged 12 to 17 years have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.