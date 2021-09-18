President Ali, Mexico’s President discuss areas of co-operation

–ahead of CELAC summit

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, and President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have discussed several areas of co-operation, ahead of the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

President Ali and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd, are in Mexico for the summit, which is scheduled for today.

The Guyanese President and Minister Todd, upon their arrival, were greeted by Mexico’s Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard.

CELAC is a regional bloc consisting 33 Latin American and Caribbean states. The organisation aims to unite all of the Latin American and Caribbean states in order to strengthen the political, social and cultural integration of the region.

It also hopes to improve the region’s quality of life, stimulate its economic growth, and advance the well-being of all of its people. CELAC is a successor of the Rio Group and CALC.

Ahead of the summit, President Ali met with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in Mexico City.

Dr Ali and his Mexican counterpart discussed matters pertaining to food security, trade, research and development, COP-26, climate change, oil and gas and human capacity building. President Ali also met with the Vice-President of El Salvador, Felix Ulloa.

(Office of the President)