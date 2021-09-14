News Archives
President Ali receives Paul Harris Fellow Award
President Dr. Irfaan Ali receives his award from President of the Rotary Club, Ramona Singh, in the presence of other members
PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali was on Monday conferred with the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Award at State House.
During a simple but significant ceremony, President Ali was presented with two pins and a certificate from President of the Rotary Club, Ramona Singh.

The Head of State upon receiving the tokens, credited the not-for-profit organisation for its continuous and sustained approach to improving the livelihoods of communities.

He said that rotary has led by example in its fight against hunger and for lending support to a myriad of other social issues.
He extended particular kudos to the rotary for playing a leading role in the vaccination efforts for adolescents.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali with President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, Ramona Singh and other members of the club

“I think that these things are great examples, not only for us as leaders, but great examples for the rest of Guyana as to how we support each other, how we can work together in helping each other and making our society more humane and making our society one in which humanity wins at the end of the day,” Dr. Ali said.

Singh in her remarks related that the award is a longstanding tradition of the Rotary Club of Georgetown that started with Guyana’s very first President, the late Arthur Chung.

She pointed out that the Paul Harris Fellow Award holds special meaning to the club and it coincides with rotary’s motto of ‘Service Above Self.’
Along with becoming a Paul Harris Fellow, the President also received a pin as a patron of the Rotary Club of Georgetown. The Paul Harris Fellow Award is one of the highest honours a club can bestow on a person. Harris was the founder of the not-for-profit organisation.

(Office of the President)

Staff Reporter

