Moruca’s first female university graduate marks 50 years in education sector

TECHNICAL Officer/Facilitator to the Chief Education Officer (CEO), and former Regional Education Officer (ag) for Region Four, Francesca Vieira, on Monday, celebrated 50 years of service in the education sector.

Starting as a teacher, Vieira worked her way through the ranks and dedicated a lot of time and energy in order to get to where she is today.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Education, Vieira, who hails from the Moruca sub-region, Region One, was the first female from Moruca to obtain a university degree, and was also the first female Secretary of the Teaching Service Commission, where she served in that capacity from November 2004 to March 2011 when she retired.

“Vieira has served as a public servant/educator for 50 years. Her legacy can be viewed as an esteemed educator, who has made significant contributions toward the development of the education sector of Guyana. On many occasions, she has been commended for her dedicated and unselfish service as a teacher /educator and public servant,” the Education Ministry said.

Further, the ministry said: “Many persons could also attest that she is a strong, passionate advocate for the educational development of hinterland and riverine communities, for which she must be applauded.”

Vieira had first joined the teaching profession in September 1971 at the Santa Rosa Primary School, where she had also formerly obtained her primary and post-primary education from.

Six years later, she upgraded her qualifications and gained entry into the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), where she graduated as a trained Grade One, Class One teacher (Assistant Mistress) in 1979.

Upon completion of CPCE, Vieira was unable to return to serve at the at Santa Rosa Primary School due to ill health, and instead continued her teaching career at the Montrose Primary School, East Coast Demerara, where she served for ten years.

Furthering her qualifications still, in 1987 she obtained a Bachelor of Education Degree from the University of Guyana (UG), and later obtained a Diploma in Public Administration in 1993, also from UG.

In advancing her career, in 1989, she started life as an education officer. She was first seconded to the Department of Education, Region Four, to function as the District Education Supervisor (DES) before being appointed to the position in 1992. In 1998, she was appointed District Education Officer (DEO).

She was also appointed to act as the Regional Education Officer (REdO) for Region Four at varying periods from 1997 to 2004. She then served as Secretary of the Teaching Service Commission until she retired.

But not wanting to be done with the expertise of Vieira, she was then rehired by the ministry in February, 2012, as the technical officer/facilitator to the Chief Education Officer, a capacity she still functions in.