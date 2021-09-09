Youth admits to Sophia double murder

-claims dead soldier had raped relative

KOABE Grant, a 23-year-old carpenter of Sophia, on Wednesday, admitted that he shot and killed Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lance Corporal, Daniel Fraser and his girlfriend on September 1, 2021, over the alleged rape of a close relative, a police source has said.

Fraser, 26 and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Shanicka Forde, were gunned down while on their way to his Lot 598 ‘A’ Field, Sophia home.

Grant was subsequently arrested and take to the CID at the Brickdam Police Station where under questioning he reportedly related that in November 2020, Fraser and two others raped a close relative. Following that incident, Fraser was in the habit of disrespecting and threatening him, the man reportedly told investigators.

After feeling frustrated over the entire situation, Grant, on September 1 at about 20:30 hours, left his mother’s home at Meadow Brook and visited the said relative’s home.

At about 23:00 hours he left that location on his black BMX bicycle to visit a friend and on his way there, he saw Fraser in ‘C’ Field Sophia having drinks.

Upon seeing him, Fraser allegedly made insulting remarks towards Grant and reminded him about the rape incident.

Guyana Chronicle understands that Grant who was annoyed and angry, returned to his mother’s home where he retrieved a handgun that he claims he found some time ago. He later confronted Fraser in ‘B’ Field Sophia. After shooting Fraser and his girlfriend he dropped the gun and returned to his mother’s home.

Reports indicate that Grant’s relative did make a report about the rape which allegedly occurred in February 2021. However, the woman refused to seek medical attention and pursue the case.

According to reports, Forde, who resided in Barbados, was in Guyana on vacation for about three months and was staying at her friend Tashanna George’s South Sophia, East Coast Demerara home.

The young couple had been reportedly dating for just over a year.

According to the police, Fraser was shot once to the chest. Forde, on the other hand, was shot thrice; once in the chest, and in the right knee. The third bullet entered her abdomen from the right side and exited on the left.