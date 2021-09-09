News Archives
Two held after brazen robbery of Harbour Bridge commuters
Some of the items recovered by police
POLICE have arrested two persons, including a teen, following a brazen robbery at the eastern end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, early Wednesday morning.

According to reports from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the two persons, aged 23 and 15 years, were among eight suspects who robbed commuters who were awaiting the reopening of the bridge, which was closed for retraction.

A motorcycle without registration that was seized by the police

Reports are that the 23-year-old was released recently from prison after serving five years for robbery under arms.

Police said the suspected bandits were caught after the police command centre, by way of CCTV, captured four motorcycles — all with riders and pillion riders — committing armed robberies at the eastern side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

A haversack retrieved by police

As a result, anti-crime patrols in Division 4A were immediately dispatched and they managed to intercept two of the suspects.

The 23-year-old male was caught hiding in a trench at North East La Penitence, while the 15-year-old was arrested at James Street, Albouystown.

Police have recovered three cellphones, a pink handbag, a female make-up kit, a lip gloss, $8,100 in cash, two lighters, two packs of cigarettes, a bunch of keys and a black 110 motorcycle without registration number.

Both persons are in custody as further searches for the other perpetrators are being conducted. Police advised the victims to visit the Brickdam Police Station to identify and uplift their belongings.

Staff Reporter

