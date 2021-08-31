National Hero Sobers in Cricket Hall of Fame

SIR Garfield Sobers, legendary West Indian cricketer, and considered the greatest allrounder to have ever played the game, has been inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame of the United States of America with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Cricket Hall of Fame is a non-profit organisation that recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to the game, whether on the international stage or at the local community level.

During a small ceremony held at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex at Wildey, St Michael, on Thursday, the cricketing icon received his Hall Of Fame ring and blazer from the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment, Dwight Sutherland, who presented the award on behalf of the organisation. Sir Garfield is unable to travel to the institution based in Connecticut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his brief speech, Sutherland said: “Sir Garry as you know is a beloved son of the soil and a national icon – Barbadians are proud of his achievements in the international cricketing arena, and how he ably represented his country and the West Indies.

“The achievements of the life of Sir Garry symbolises the potency of the sport and how it can positively influence society. Sir Garry personified versatility on the cricket field and was once described as a ‘five’ among cricketers by Sir Donald Bradman.

He was considered the greatest all-rounder of all time, a batsman of great genius, a wily bowler who could deliver left-hand orthodox spin as well as left-arm wrist spin, an avid fieldsman, and an enterprising captain.”

He added: “Sir Garry, Barbados is forever indebted to your dedication to the sport of cricket, and how you have put this country on the map and allowed cricket back in the 1960s and 70s [that] allowed Barbados and the West Indies to become [internationally recognized] in a very historic sporting discipline.”

Upon receiving his inductee’s jacket and ring, Sir Garfield thanked the minister for his kind words and stressed that though he did accomplish many feats on the world stage, he always did it with Barbados in mind, as it was his aim to place the country firmly on the world stage.

“It was always for my country, not for me, I was here to [play] and to show them that I can do something to help our country. That is what was always important to me, not what I did, but the country that I represented.” (SB) (Extracted from Barbados Today)