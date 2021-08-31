Guyanese Nandu, Thorne off to England for West Indies U19 tour

GUYANESE batsman Matthew Nandu and exciting pacer, Isai Thorne, are off to England for the West Indies Under-19 Youth One-Day tour of England in September.

Prior to leaving, several members of the West Indies Rising Stars U19s team received their first doses of vaccinations against COVID-19 in Antigua, where they have been preparing for their upcoming tour of England.

Cricket West Indies (CWI), in partnership with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, through the support of the Ministry of Health and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), secured COVID-19 vaccines for all interested squad members between the ages of 16 and 18 who received parental consent.

CWI continues to support the efforts of regional governments to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the West Indies Women’s team and West Indies Men’s team having received vaccines in recent months.

Skerritt and Shallow offer full support

CWI President Ricky Skerritt and Vice President Dr. Kishore Shallow have offered words of encouragement and support to the members of the West Indies Rising Stars U19s.

Skerritt also congratulated the players on their selection to the 18-member squad. He also reminded them of their responsibility to represent the people in the West Indies and to be ambassadors for the region on and off the field.

“We congratulate you on your selection to the West Indies Rising Stars U19 team for this tour. You have been chosen to represent the people of the West Indies and this is a great honour. This is a stage in your development we want to assure you that you have our full support as you embark on this stage of your journey,” Skerritt said.

“We want you to work hard, to support each other and always give us your best. You are from different countries, but you are now representing the West Indies and that is the most important thing.”

The West Indies Rising Stars U19s will be led by Ackeem Auguste, a left-handed top-order batsman.

The vice-captain is Giovonte Depeiza, a right-handed middle-order batsman who also bowls left-arm spin.

The six matches will be played at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from Saturday, September 4 to Friday, September 17.

This is part of their preparations for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to be hosted by CWI from January 4 to February 3, 2022.

West Indies U19 ‘Rising Stars’ Squad: Ackeem Auguste (Captain), Giovonte Depeiza (Vice-captain), Onaje Amory, Anderson Amurdan, Justin Beckford, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Nathan Edward, Andel Gordon, Sion Hackett, Justin Jagessar, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Nandu, Isai Thorne and Vasant Singh

Team Management: Rohan Nurse (Acting Head Coach), Sir Curtly Ambrose (Assistant Coach), Steve Liburd (Assistant Coach), Junie Mitcham (Team Manager), Avenesh Seetaram (Analyst), Alex Forde (Strength & Conditioning Coach) and Lyndon Knights (Physiotherapist)

Match schedule

Saturday, September 4: 1st Youth ODI – Beckenham

Monday, September 6: 2nd Youth – Beckenham

Wednesday, September 8: 3rd Youth ODI – Beckenham

Friday, September 10: 4th Youth ODI – Canterbury

Tuesday, September 14: 5th Youth ODI – Canterbury

Friday, September 17: 6th Youth ODI – Canterbury