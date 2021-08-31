News Archives
Pooran leaning on `mature’ Hetmyer for advice
Shimron Hetmyer (far right) has been a huge influence for Amazon Warriors on the field
GUYANA Amazon Warriors captain, Nicholas Pooran, said he has immense faith and trust in Vice-captain, Shimron Hetmyer for this season of the Hero Caribbean Premier League.

Hetmyer has been extremely active in field settings and encouraging players, and according to Pooran, it has to do with Hetmyer’s maturity.

“Obviously, I trust in Hetmyer a lot as well, he is the vice-captain of the team, so I lean on him for a lot of decisions as well; he relates well to the Guyanese players and I am very happy he is showing maturity with his game”, Pooran stated in a press briefing on Monday.

Pooran, who is also West Indies Twenty20 International Vice-captain, further stated that “[Hetmyer’s maturity] is something the whole of the world or the Caribbean is looking forward to in the last couple of months and I am very happy he is showing that level of maturity now.”

This is Hetmyer’s first official leadership role with the Amazon Warriors, after the former winning Under-19 World Cup winner joined the franchise in 2016.

Pooran, Lead Coach Rayon Griffith, Strength and Conditioning Coach, Clinton Jeremiah, and Operations Manager Omar Khan form Amazon Warriors’ think tank for this season.

The ‘Warriors’ are currently fourth on the points standings after three matches with two points, after back-to-back losses to St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Staff Reporter

