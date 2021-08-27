Four more lives lost to COVID-19

–151 new cases recorded

FOUR more persons have succumbed as a result of the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the death toll to 606.

The Ministry of Health, in its daily report, said that the latest fatalities are three women, ages 69, 78 and 82 years, from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and another woman, age 56 years, of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

According to the Ministry of Health, the women died while receiving treatment at a local medical facility.

The report of the women’s deaths was accompanied by the latest information on COVID-19, which showed that 151 new cases were recorded from 1,794 tests. The new cases took the overall number of confirmed cases to 24,864.

New cases were recorded in Region Two (six new cases), Region Three (12 new cases), Region Four (101 new cases), Region Five (six new cases), Region Six (20 new cases), Region Nine (four new cases) and Region 10 (10 new cases). Some 102 new recoveries were also recorded.

Up to press time, 22 patients were in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 109 were in institutional isolation, 1,510 were in home isolation and there were six persons in institutional quarantine.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which are in effect until August 31, 2021.

This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.