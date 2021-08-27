News Archives
First Guyana Energy Conference confirmed for February 2022
GCCI

THE inaugural Guyana Energy Conference and Exhibition (GEC-X ’21), which was originally scheduled for September 28-29, 2021, will now take place in February 2022 as a hybrid event. The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), the lead organiser of the event, said plans are progressing, and that more details about the signature event will be made available soon.
The Guyana Energy Conference, which will be held under the theme, “Powering the Future”, is intended to move the energy discussion beyond oil and gas, by bringing together foreign and local investors and the government in productive engagements to seek collaborations that will lead to transformative energy projects.
Commenting on the new date for the event, GCCI President, Timothy Tucker said the Chamber has taken into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic and, as such will move forward with a hybrid version of the event which will now comprise a mix of in-person and virtual sessions.
GEC-X is being organised in partnership with several local companies and service providers and is endorsed by the Government of Guyana.

