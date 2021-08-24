Over 200 Bartica residents benefit from spectacles distribution

OVER 200 residents in Bartica, Region Seven benefitted from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s spectacles distribution exercise in the community.

On Monday, Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud spearheaded an outreach to the community where 237 residents received spectacles after previously being tested by Optical Works, Revision Optical, and Miracle Optical. During brief remarks, she noted that the ministry has been working tirelessly with various entities to ensure citizens across the country can access and benefit from basic services. Additionally, the minister presented a wheelchair, along with walking aids and talking watches to persons living with disabilities.

Speaking to the residents, Minister Persaud highlighted the ministry’s numerous projects and programmes, which are all designed to educate and empower citizens, regardless of their backgrounds. She said the government is committed to investing in its human capital.

“We’re investing in you, and we want you to invest in yourself, using your skills, your talents, your training that you will receive to innovate,” Minister Persaud said, adding: “And then when you were all in the programmes, wherever you are, you will network with each other at WIIN, and from start to finish, commit, finish the programme, so that when you’re finished, you can use this accredited certificate to be employed. More than that, I want you to start thinking about owning your own businesses.”

The Human Services Minister further encouraged Barticans to take full advantage of the opportunities being presented to them, and urged that they network and form groups to support each other. Several beneficiaries shared their thoughts on the initiative, among them Yvonne Braithwaite, who said:

“I cannot see to thread the needle, and I have two other young ladies in my group I have to ask them. Sometime they doing something, and I had to disturb them to please thread this thing.

So, now I put on the glasses, and I can see really good, so I don’t have to bother anyone. So, I am thankful for this, as I can see now to thread my sewing machine needle, and to sew more accurate. So, thanks again for this.” Another beneficiary, Joseph Gonsalves expressed similar sentiments.

“I am very happy to receive this gift that the government is giving; I feel very happy about receiving it. I thank the government for doing something like this for me, because I really needed a glasses for a number of years now, but I cannot afford to buy it,” Mr. Gonsalves said.

Minister Persaud also used the opportunity to engage citizens, and listen to their concerns. (DPI)