News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over 200 Bartica residents benefit from spectacles distribution
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud engaging a resident in Bartica during her visit there on Monday
Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud engaging a resident in Bartica during her visit there on Monday

OVER 200 residents in Bartica, Region Seven benefitted from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s spectacles distribution exercise in the community.
On Monday, Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud spearheaded an outreach to the community where 237 residents received spectacles after previously being tested by Optical Works, Revision Optical, and Miracle Optical. During brief remarks, she noted that the ministry has been working tirelessly with various entities to ensure citizens across the country can access and benefit from basic services. Additionally, the minister presented a wheelchair, along with walking aids and talking watches to persons living with disabilities.

Mr. Joseph Gonsalves, one of the many beneficiaries (DPI photos)

Speaking to the residents, Minister Persaud highlighted the ministry’s numerous projects and programmes, which are all designed to educate and empower citizens, regardless of their backgrounds. She said the government is committed to investing in its human capital.
“We’re investing in you, and we want you to invest in yourself, using your skills, your talents, your training that you will receive to innovate,” Minister Persaud said, adding: “And then when you were all in the programmes, wherever you are, you will network with each other at WIIN, and from start to finish, commit, finish the programme, so that when you’re finished, you can use this accredited certificate to be employed. More than that, I want you to start thinking about owning your own businesses.”

The Human Services Minister further encouraged Barticans to take full advantage of the opportunities being presented to them, and urged that they network and form groups to support each other. Several beneficiaries shared their thoughts on the initiative, among them Yvonne Braithwaite, who said:
“I cannot see to thread the needle, and I have two other young ladies in my group I have to ask them. Sometime they doing something, and I had to disturb them to please thread this thing.

So, now I put on the glasses, and I can see really good, so I don’t have to bother anyone. So, I am thankful for this, as I can see now to thread my sewing machine needle, and to sew more accurate. So, thanks again for this.” Another beneficiary, Joseph Gonsalves expressed similar sentiments.
“I am very happy to receive this gift that the government is giving; I feel very happy about receiving it. I thank the government for doing something like this for me, because I really needed a glasses for a number of years now, but I cannot afford to buy it,” Mr. Gonsalves said.
Minister Persaud also used the opportunity to engage citizens, and listen to their concerns. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.