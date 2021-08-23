News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Exercise held to boost firefighting efforts, test new equipment
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, observing the ‘Get Ready’ exercise (Carl Croker photo)
Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, observing the ‘Get Ready’ exercise (Carl Croker photo)

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS), on Sunday morning, held its ‘Get Ready’ exercise to better prepare and boost their firefighting efforts in the capital city of Georgetown.
The exercise was conducted along the route stretching from John Fernandes Wharf to Robb Street and saw over 80 ranks and officers testing new firefighting equipment. Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, who was present and observed the operation, said the aim of the ‘Get Ready’ exercise was to test out the readiness and functionality of the new equipment and to evaluate the man power of the fire service.

In an effort to boost their firefighting skills, over 80 ranks of the Guyana Fire Service on Sunday participated in an extensive exercise to boost their emergency response and test newly acquireD equipment. In this Carl Croker photo, a rank can be seen testing out a new hydraulic platform

“The Guyana fire service is testing out its operational assets, the preparedness and systems in relation to the sudden possibilities of fires in Georgetown and so the effort is to test both the readiness and functionality of the equipment but also the engagement of the crews and their management,” Minister Benn said.
Deputy Fire Chief, Gregory Wickham, later added that the exercise was also aimed at testing and ensuring the effectiveness of both trainee and regular firefighters in the event of a major fire in a commercial area.

Ranks of the Guyana Fire Service testing out a new firehose (Carl Croker photo)

“We are just testing out some of the appliances that we would have acquired through the Government of Guyana initiative which will boost our strength, our resolve [and] help us to be better prepared for any eventuality.”
The exercise saw a total of 86 personnel, including nine officers, two sub-officers, eight section leaders, eleven leading firemen and women and fifty-six firefighters making use of specialized equipment including one fire boat, one hydraulic platform, one hose layer and six water tenders which conveyed water from the river at John Fernandes Wharf to Wellington and Robb Streets, Georgetown, covering a distance of approximately 1.5 kilometers.
The fire service earlier this month received five new fire tenders. The new trucks will be dispatched to Lethem in Region Nine, Mabaruma in Region One, Mahdia in Region Eight, Region Two and the fire station that is under construction at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.