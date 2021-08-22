News Archives
Four to be charged with murder of Sophia man
L-R: Nicholas Hercules called ‘Bucko’, Brenna Nurse, Devon Harry and Peter Lam (Photos released by Guyana Police Force)
THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that murder charges are laid against four persons in connection with the murder of Keon McPherson, who was found dead with gunshot wounds to this body on August 15, 2021.

Those to be charged are Nicholas Hercules called ‘Bucko’, Brenna Nurse, Devon Harry called ‘Beer’ and Peter Lam.
McPherson, a 24-year-old from ‘D’ Field Sophia, was found dead around 04:00 hours last Sunday in a yard at ‘C’ Field, Sophia Georgetown.

Police said an unknown woman telephoned the police command centre and reported that she saw a body lying motionless in a yard at ‘C’ Field, Sophia. It was reported that the man appeared to have blood on his skin.

Subsequent investigations by the police revealed that the man had a gunshot wound to his left side chest and another on his right hand; he was later identified as McPherson.

Police also discovered that McPherson was in a “triangular love affair” with a woman who resides in ‘C’ Field; that woman was reportedly intimate with another man who resides in Broad and Lombard Streets.

Staff Reporter

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

