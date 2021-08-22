Roads valued over $203.7M commissioned in Regions 5, 6

MINISTER of Public Works, Juan Edghill, has commissioned three roads in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) valued some $31.7 million, while another four thoroughfares worth $172 million were reopened in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The newly rehabilitated roads in Region Five include the $10.6 million Health Centre Street at Bush Lot, Pump Station Street at Blairmont and Bacchus Street at Zorg-en-Hoop. The latter two were completed to the tune of $21.1 million.

In Region Six, Minister Edghill cut the ribbon for the spanking new $108.1 million road which serves as the first phase for the construction of the main road from Everton to Mara, East Bank Berbice.

While there on Friday, Minister Edghill announced that the Public Works Ministry was able to secure another $60 million to start rehabilitation works at another section of the road.

“I was there earlier this year and the representations were made to me, we sent in our engineers and I am happy to tell you this afternoon that I have been able to mobilise $60 million and within a month we will start rehabilitation of the road, but we will start from the back coming forward.”

Additionally, roads were reopened at Short Man Street and John Lewis Street in Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam and Post Office Road, Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam. These projects were contracted to various companies and cost $63.9 million altogether.

During the ceremonial opening, Minister Edghill said the completed projects in the various communities show how determined the PPP/C Government is to address the needs of all Guyanese. He noted that while every community has road issues and the government wants to fix all, there were some streets which had to be prioritised, especially those leading to health centres and learning institutions.

“But you all will benefit; we are committed to that; your turn is coming soon! We don’t see ourselves in government not as lords and masters, but we see ourselves in government as servants of the people,” Minister Edghill said.

He also examined the finished works at each location, explaining that his assessment is in keeping with His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali’s order, which is to ensure that monies are spent on quality works that would improve the welfare of citizens.

“Whenever government spends money, it must not be about how much is spent but we must be able to ensure that we get value for the money. We must be prudent in our management; we must ensure there is no wastage, we must ensure that we cut the fat out, which means we must get what we pay for and we must only pay for what is required,” he stated.

Additionally, the Public Works Minister urged residents to live according to what the country’s motto dictates — ‘One people, One nation, One destiny’ — and to never allow persons to divide them. (Modified release from the Department of Public Information)