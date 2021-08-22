50 small businesses exhibit services at Sonia Noel’s 50th birthday ‘expo’

FIFTY small businesses, some which operate strictly online, were given the opportunity to showcase their products and services, ranging from locally manufactured hair products, indigenous wine to arts, crafts and sweets at the Giftland Mall on Saturday as part of Dr. Sonia Noel’s 50th birth anniversary celebrations.

“A jubilee is special to a country, a person, and I thought for the entire month I need to do a number of activities, not just for it to be memorable to me but to others and I am an entrepreneur myself and I know the journey could be very tough,” Noel told the Sunday Chronicle as she explained why she staged ‘Expo 50’.

The event continues on Sunday from 14:00hrs to 19:00hrs at the Giftland Mall, Plantation Pattensen, Turkeyen, Georgetown, and features a variety of businesses including, but not limited to, spas, beauty products, indigenous cuisines, clothing, jewellery, real estate and décor.

Noel said that as part of her birthday celebrations, four aspiring and emerging businesses were awarded $50,000 each. However, she did not feel that was enough and instantly thought of an expo to feature 50 emerging businesses.

When the idea presented itself, Noel called Giftland Group of Companies and indicated that she wishes for a space to be provided to her for her 50th birthday and got her wish granted. She highlighted that Urban Life was incremental in setting the space up, while Impressions assisted with printing shirts, all free of cost, which enabled the businesses to be featured at the expo without paying a cent.

The business expo was not in isolation as Noel is a John Maxwell-trained coach, entrepreneur, philanthropist, mentor, designer, speaker and best-selling author, and so, she and her team provided training and mentorship sessions prior to the event.

With over 100 applicants, Noel selected 50 small businesses to reflect a diverse pool of products and services. The Sunday Chronicle could not feature every one of the businesses but caught up with a few on Saturday, all of whom expressed appreciation for being able to showcase their products and services at such an event.

Saudia Levi, a representative of Farah’s homestyle cooking and baking, said her entity caters for any event of any magnitude; they make sweets such as cheesecakes and food of any tradition and style, even Japanese; they can be found on Facebook, Instagram and on WhatsApp at +592 617 6340.

Levi explained that the expo provides the business, which is trained and certified in food and health safety, with many opportunities in terms of advertising, as half way through the event she ran out of business cards.

Tiffany Emmanuel, of Allos Seasoning, runs a business which manufactures green and jerk seasons, as well as hot sauce; all made from natural ingredients. According to Emmanuel, Allos has any season for any reason. They can be found on the shelves of Cost Cutters Supermarket and Lucky Supermarket or at 47 ‘L’ Turkeyen, Georgetown and also at +592 669 7888 or social media.

Calvin of Calvin Roberts Indigenous Cuisine of 616 Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo showcased his popular signature indigenous wine called The Mighty Fly, a pungent, aromatic wine made from black potato. He also caters for tuma, farine, cassava cakes and pepperpot.

“This event is incredible; I am so happy that Ms. Noel would have invited me to be on board, the responses are overwhelming and amazing from passers-by today,” Calvin said, stating that he can be contacted at +592 602 5026 or social media.